Syfy Set for 31 Days of Halloween
Syfy is getting in costume for one of its favorite holidays,
Halloween.
The network is again teaming up with NYC & Co. to stage
events named for Syfy shows around New York's five boroughs. Nationally,
viewers will be able to participate in sweepstakes through Syfy.com or via
social media.
The 31 Days of Halloween programming stunt is sponsored by
Hershey, which will have an expanded multiplatform presence, including ads
on-air, on Syfy.com and outdoors around New York during the month. Hershey is
also sponsoring October Movie Madness on Chiller, another NBCUniversal cable network.
The Chiller sponsorship includes custom vignettes tied to the original shows Dead Souls and The American Scream.
During the 31 Days, Syfy will air a live episode of its
makeup competition show, Face Off;
special holiday episodes of Paranormal
Witness and Haven; and two
original movies, American Horror House
and Rise of the Zombies.
31 Days of Halloween NYC events will be held in 14 city
parks. The events include a Pooch Parade, Shocktoberfest and the annual Central
Park Pumpkin Fest. The Syfy Halloween NYC Fest will be held in Flatiron Plaza
Oct 26-28, with crafts, goodies, face-painting and music.
Viewers nationally will be able to participate in the mayhem
through a GetGlue social media sweepstakes. People who check in to either four
airings of any one show during the 31 Days or four of the network's special
Halloween programs will get a sticker and entry to win an NBC Store prize
package.
A National Flyaway Sweepstakes is available to visitors of
Syfy.com. Prizes include airfare on JetBlue to New York, a two-night stay at
Yotel hotel, VIP seating at the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade and a
holiday makeover by Spirit Halloween. Last year's sweepstakes drew nearly
100,000 entries.
Syfy will be promoting its 31 Days of Halloween with an
outdoor campaign blanketing bus shelters, light poles, newsstands, phone booths
and taxi TV screens.
"Once again, Syfy is thrilled to work with NYC &
Company to bring this rich selection of family friendly events throughout the
five boroughs," said Michael Engleman, executive VP, marketing and global brand
strategy for the network.
"Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors gather each year in
New York City to celebrate Halloween," said George Fertitta, CEO of NYC &
Co., the city's official marketing organization. "Every year, the holiday
generates excitement across the five boroughs and showcases New York City's
vibrant atmosphere. 31 Days of HalloweeNYC offers an array of unique
experiences for every age and interest all month-long."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.