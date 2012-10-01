Syfy Set for 31 Days of Halloween

Syfy is getting in costume for one of its favorite holidays,

Halloween.

The network is again teaming up with NYC & Co. to stage

events named for Syfy shows around New York's five boroughs. Nationally,

viewers will be able to participate in sweepstakes through Syfy.com or via

social media.

The 31 Days of Halloween programming stunt is sponsored by

Hershey, which will have an expanded multiplatform presence, including ads

on-air, on Syfy.com and outdoors around New York during the month. Hershey is

also sponsoring October Movie Madness on Chiller, another NBCUniversal cable network.

The Chiller sponsorship includes custom vignettes tied to the original shows Dead Souls and The American Scream.

During the 31 Days, Syfy will air a live episode of its

makeup competition show, Face Off;

special holiday episodes of Paranormal

Witness and Haven; and two

original movies, American Horror House

and Rise of the Zombies.

31 Days of Halloween NYC events will be held in 14 city

parks. The events include a Pooch Parade, Shocktoberfest and the annual Central

Park Pumpkin Fest. The Syfy Halloween NYC Fest will be held in Flatiron Plaza

Oct 26-28, with crafts, goodies, face-painting and music.

Viewers nationally will be able to participate in the mayhem

through a GetGlue social media sweepstakes. People who check in to either four

airings of any one show during the 31 Days or four of the network's special

Halloween programs will get a sticker and entry to win an NBC Store prize

package.

A National Flyaway Sweepstakes is available to visitors of

Syfy.com. Prizes include airfare on JetBlue to New York, a two-night stay at

Yotel hotel, VIP seating at the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade and a

holiday makeover by Spirit Halloween. Last year's sweepstakes drew nearly

100,000 entries.

Syfy will be promoting its 31 Days of Halloween with an

outdoor campaign blanketing bus shelters, light poles, newsstands, phone booths

and taxi TV screens.

"Once again, Syfy is thrilled to work with NYC &

Company to bring this rich selection of family friendly events throughout the

five boroughs," said Michael Engleman, executive VP, marketing and global brand

strategy for the network.

"Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors gather each year in

New York City to celebrate Halloween," said George Fertitta, CEO of NYC &

Co., the city's official marketing organization. "Every year, the holiday

generates excitement across the five boroughs and showcases New York City's

vibrant atmosphere. 31 Days of HalloweeNYC offers an array of unique

experiences for every age and interest all month-long."