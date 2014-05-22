Syfy Scores Basic-Cable Syndie Rights to 'Spartacus'

Swords and sandals drama Spartacus is heading to basic cable.

Starz Worldwide Distribution has inked a syndication deal with Syfy for the show’s three seasons, as well as six-part prequel run. Under the agreement, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Syfy will have access to 39 episodes of the show.

Spartacus will become part of Syfy’s Thursday night lineup on June 26 at 10 p.m. (ET) and follow Defiance and Dominion at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.