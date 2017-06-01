Syfy’s ‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’ Set for Aug. 6 Debut

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is the official title for the latest iteration of Syfy’s shark-themed original movie franchise, the network announced Thursday.

The movie, the fifth installment of the Sharknado movie series, will premiere Aug. 6 with the tagline “Make America Bait Again!” according to network officials. Actors Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will once again reprise their roles as shark killers in Sharknado 5, with cameo appearances from such stars as Fabio, Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John, Margaret Cho and Charo.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming is produced by The Asylum production company and is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

