Syfy’s ‘Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block’ Set for Early 2018

The third installment of Syfy’s horror anthology series Channel Zero will be titled "Butcher’s Block," and it will air in early 2018.



Creator Nick Antosca is back as executive producer and showrunner.



The finale of the second installment, Channel Zero: No-End House, airs Oct. 25. The first season was called Candle Cove.



Universal Cable Productions produces the series. Max Landis is an executive producer as well.



Inspired by Kerry Hammond’s Search and Rescue Woods web series, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block tells the story of a young woman named Alice (played by Olivia Luccardi) who moves to a city and learns about a series of disappearances that may be connected to a rumor about mysterious staircases in the city’s worst neighborhoods.

The cast also includes Holland Roden, Rutger Hauer and Brandon Scott.



Syfy is committed to a fourth season of Channel Zero as well.