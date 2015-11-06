Syfy Renews Zombie Drama ‘Z Nation’

Syfy has ordered a third season of zombie drama Z Nation, the 15-hour campaign debuting in 2016. Z Nation, taking place three years after a zombie virus has left the country in miserable straits, is averaging 1.5 million total viewers this season (live-plus-7). The cable net says the series, airing Fridays at 10 p.m., is its most social media-engaged one.

Z Nation is produced by The Asylum, the studio that brought viewers the Sharknado phenomenon, and sold internationally by Dynamic Television. Karl Schaefer is executive producer and showrunner.

The cast includes Kellita Smith and DJ Qualls. Upcoming guest stars include Anthony Michael Hall and Gina Gershon.

Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.