Syfy Renews 'Total Blackout' for Second Season

Syfy has renewed its reality competition series, Total Blackout, for a second season.

The series was the network's highest-rated new program this year, averaging 1.2 million total viewers, 673,000 A25-54 and 648,000 A18-49.

16 episodes have been ordered with a premiere scheduled for November 13 at 9 p.m.

Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy, and co-head original content, Universal Cable Productions, commented: "By skillfully using contestants' own imaginations against them, Total Blackout has become a compelling new hit, and a great addition to our growing slate of unscripted programming. We're excited to be back in business with Jaleel White, and to see the new challenges Fremantle and their producers will cook up for the new season of this funny and offbeat series."