Syfy Renews 'Paranormal Witness' for Season Two

Syfy has renewed its docudrama series Paranormal Witness for a second season, the network said Monday.

Production on the 12-episode order has already started and

the series, which tells real stories of people who have lived through

paranormal experiences, is set to return in August 2012.

Paranormal Witness

averaged 1.7 million total viewers in its first season and 990,000 adults 18-49

and was Syfy's top unscripted non-franchise new series among both demos,

according to the network.