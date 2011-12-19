Syfy Renews 'Paranormal Witness' for Season Two
Syfy has renewed its docudrama series Paranormal Witness for a second season, the network said Monday.
Production on the 12-episode order has already started and
the series, which tells real stories of people who have lived through
paranormal experiences, is set to return in August 2012.
Paranormal Witness
averaged 1.7 million total viewers in its first season and 990,000 adults 18-49
and was Syfy's top unscripted non-franchise new series among both demos,
according to the network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.