Syfy Renews ‘The Magicians’ for Season Three

Syfy has announced a 13-episode, third season pickup of the drama The Magicians. The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions. Season three starts next year.

The second season concludes April 19. Syfy notes how it is up year over year across all key demos (18-49, +15%, 18-34, +23%, 25-54, +9% and +6% among people 2-plus), and has nearly doubled its freshman total in social engagements across platforms.

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they are thrust into a magic land where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic.

Other cast includes Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley and Hale Appleman.

The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.