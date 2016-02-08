Syfy Renews ‘The Magicians’

Syfy has renewed scripted drama The Magicians, whose fourth episode airs Feb. 8. During its first three episodes, the show averaged 1.7 million viewers, including 853,000 in the 18-49 demographic, based on live-plus-three.

The show, based on the series of books from Lev Grossman, comes from Universal Cable Productions.

“Thanks to an extraordinarily gifted creative team of executive producers and our partners at Universal Cable Productions, The Magicians has become a buzzed-about hit, enchanting fans of the novels as well as attracting new and younger audiences to Syfy,” said Dave Howe, president, Syfy and Chiller.

The Magicians is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

Jason Ralph plays the lead, a student of magic named Quentin Coldwater.