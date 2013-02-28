Syfy Renews 'Lost Girl' for Fourth Season

Syfy on Thursday renewed supernatural series Lost Girl

for a 13-episode fourth season to air in 2014.





Currently in its third season, Lost Girl is

averaging 1.3 million total viewers, 676,000 adults 18-49 and 721,000 adults

25-54. Lost Girl, airing its third-season finale April 22 at 10 p.m., is also the the top original cable drama among adults 18-49 and adults

25-54 in its Monday 10 p.m. time slot.



Lost Girl was developed by Prodigy Pictures, in

association with Shaw Media and Showcase. Executive producers are Jay Firestone

and Emily Andras. Vanessa Piazza and Wendy Grean are producers. The show

is produced with the participation of the Canadian Media Fund and with the

assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario

Film and Television Tax Credit Program.



