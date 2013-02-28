Syfy Renews 'Lost Girl' for Fourth Season
Syfy on Thursday renewed supernatural series Lost Girl
for a 13-episode fourth season to air in 2014.
Currently in its third season, Lost Girl is
averaging 1.3 million total viewers, 676,000 adults 18-49 and 721,000 adults
25-54. Lost Girl, airing its third-season finale April 22 at 10 p.m., is also the the top original cable drama among adults 18-49 and adults
25-54 in its Monday 10 p.m. time slot.
Lost Girl was developed by Prodigy Pictures, in
association with Shaw Media and Showcase. Executive producers are Jay Firestone
and Emily Andras. Vanessa Piazza and Wendy Grean are producers. The show
is produced with the participation of the Canadian Media Fund and with the
assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Ontario
Film and Television Tax Credit Program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.