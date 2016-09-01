Syfy Renews ‘Killjoys,’ ‘Dark Matter’ for Third Seasons

Syfy announced Thursday it has renewed dramas Killjoys and Dark Matter for third seasons.

Both series are nearing their second season finales, with the Killjoys finale airing Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET and Dark Matter’s finale airing Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Killjoys is produced by Temple Street Productions, in association with Space and Syfy. Michelle Lovretta serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, as do David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg.

For Dark Matter, the series is based on Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie’s graphic novel of the same name and is executive produced by Mallozzi, Mullie and Jay Firestone.