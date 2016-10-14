Syfy Renews Horror Series ‘Van Helsing’

Syfy has renewed the action-horror series Van Helsing for a second season, on the heels of its Sept. 23 debut. Production is expected to begin January 2017.

An original Syfy co-production, Van Helsing is produced by Nomadic Pictures. Executive producers are Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, showrunner/writer Neil LaBute, Simon Barry, Evan Tyler (Industry Works), Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell (Echo Lake Entertainment), as well as Daniel March (Dynamic Television).

“It’s with great pleasure and extreme excitement that all of us involved with Van Helsing receive the news of a pick-up for a second season, especially this early in our initial run,” said LaBute. “We have a wonderful and terrifying road ahead planned for Vanessa, her allies and her enemies. I think this is a world and a story that can be sustained for many years and I am inspired to do so thanks to Syfy’s obvious trust and commitment in the storytellers, cast and crew. The team is very thankful and ready to go—ready to get back on the road to Denver and to spill a lot of blood along the way.”

After a catastrophic volcano eruption, Van Helsing sees the last remaining underground vampires rise up through a dark, ash-filled sky to overtake America.

“We could not be more thrilled to receive a second season nod from our friends at Syfy,” said Oakes, co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “The incredibly talented cast, director, and writers, all lead by our fearless leader Neil LaBute, worked tirelessly to deliver us an amazing first season. We cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and continue this journey together.”