Syfy Renews 'Haven' for Fourth Season

Syfy on Friday renewed Haven for a fourth season.

The show will return with 13 new episodes in 2013.

In its third season, Haven is averaging 1.2 million viewers with adults 25-54, up 5% over season two (live + 7 data). The sci-fi drama is also drawing 2.4 million total viewers and 942,000 adults 18-49. The third-season premiere on Sept. 21 attracted a series-high 2.8 million total viewers.

"We couldn't be happier to see the story of Audrey Parker and the creepy, quirky town of Haven continue next year. Season three has hit a creative and critical high and we're very excited to see where the talented production team takes our colorful cast of characters led by the perfect trifecta of Emily Rose, Eric Balfour and Lucas Bryant in season four," said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy, and cohead, original content, Universal Cable Productions.