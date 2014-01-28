Syfy Renews ‘Haven’

Syfy has renewed scripted drama Haven, the network announced Tuesday. The first half of the 26-episode fifth season will air this fall, with the second half slated for 2015.

Haven’s fourth season, which finished airing in December, was up 3% from the previous season in live-plus-seven average total viewers 18-49 (926,000) and up 11% in 18-34 (314,000).

The series is executive produced by John Morayniss for eOne Television; David MacLeod for Big Motion Pictures; Lloyd Segan, Shawn Piller, and Scott Shepherd of Piller/Segan/Shepherd; and Matt McGuinness and Gabrielle Stanton. Haven was developed by Sam Ernst and Jim Dunn and commissioned by Shaw Media in Canada and Universal Networks International globally.