Syfy Renews ‘Haven’
Syfy has renewed scripted drama Haven, the network announced Tuesday. The first half of the 26-episode fifth season will air this fall, with the second half slated for 2015.
Haven’s fourth season, which finished airing in December, was up 3% from the previous season in live-plus-seven average total viewers 18-49 (926,000) and up 11% in 18-34 (314,000).
The series is executive produced by John Morayniss for eOne Television; David MacLeod for Big Motion Pictures; Lloyd Segan, Shawn Piller, and Scott Shepherd of Piller/Segan/Shepherd; and Matt McGuinness and Gabrielle Stanton. Haven was developed by Sam Ernst and Jim Dunn and commissioned by Shaw Media in Canada and Universal Networks International globally.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.