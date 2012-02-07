SyfyRenews 'Face Off' for Third Season

Syfy announced

Tuesday that it has renewed its reality special-effects competition series Face

Off for a third season.

The network

ordered 10 more episodes, with production slated to begin in the spring and

debut in the summer.

Season two of Face

Off is currently airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Its debut on Jan. 11

set series records, drawing 2.5 million total

viewers, 1.52 million adults 18-49 and 1.31 million adults 25-54, based on Live

+7 data.

The series pits

SFX make-up artists against each other for a chance to win a cash prize, as well

as receive increased exposure. Dwight D. Smith

and Michael Agbabian of Mission Control will return as executive producers for

the third season.