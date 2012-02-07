SyfyRenews 'Face Off' for Third Season
Syfy announced
Tuesday that it has renewed its reality special-effects competition series Face
Off for a third season.
The network
ordered 10 more episodes, with production slated to begin in the spring and
debut in the summer.
Season two of Face
Off is currently airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Its debut on Jan. 11
set series records, drawing 2.5 million total
viewers, 1.52 million adults 18-49 and 1.31 million adults 25-54, based on Live
+7 data.
The series pits
SFX make-up artists against each other for a chance to win a cash prize, as well
as receive increased exposure. Dwight D. Smith
and Michael Agbabian of Mission Control will return as executive producers for
the third season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.