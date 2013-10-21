Syfy Renews 'Face Off' for Sixth Season

Syfy has renewed reality series Face Off for a sixth season, to return in January 2014, the network announced Monday.

The makeup artist competition series is currently in its fifth season, with the final slated for Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. Syfy will also air two one-hour specials in November: The body-painting themed Naked and Painted and a Top 20 Countdown: Judges Favorites.

Face Off is a production of Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Derek Atherton serving as executive producers.