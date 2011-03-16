Syfy Renews ‘Face Off' For Season Two
In advance of tonight's finale, Syfy has renewed reality
competition series Face Off for a
second season, the network announced Wednesday.
The series, a competition for special effects make-up
artists, is averaging a 1.1 household rating and 1.4 million total viewers in
its first season.
"With strikingly intense personalities and creatively
stunning challenges, Face Off has ignited viewers' imaginations, making
itSyfy's best unscripted
franchise launch ever," said Mark Stern, president of original content,Syfy, and co-head of original content,
Universal Cable Productions. "We look forward to another exciting season
showcasing some of the best special effects make-up talent in the
country."
Executive producers Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian of
Mission Control will return for season two.
