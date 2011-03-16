Syfy Renews ‘Face Off' For Season Two

In advance of tonight's finale, Syfy has renewed reality

competition series Face Off for a

second season, the network announced Wednesday.

The series, a competition for special effects make-up

artists, is averaging a 1.1 household rating and 1.4 million total viewers in

its first season.

"With strikingly intense personalities and creatively

stunning challenges, Face Off has ignited viewers' imaginations, making

itSyfy's best unscripted

franchise launch ever," said Mark Stern, president of original content,Syfy, and co-head of original content,

Universal Cable Productions. "We look forward to another exciting season

showcasing some of the best special effects make-up talent in the

country."

Executive producers Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian of

Mission Control will return for season two.