Syfy Renews 'Face Off' for Fifth Season

Syfy has renewed reality series Face Off for a fifth

season. Production will begin next month and the new season will premiere in

the summer.

In its fourth season, Face Off is averaging

1.6 million viewers adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers in live +7. The

season four finale airs March 26 at 9 p.m.

"Face Off continues to prove itself as a

ratings hit, earning critical and viewer accolades alike, and we are proud to

bring the series back for another stunning season," said Mark Stern,

president of original content, Syfy, and cohead of original content,

Universal Cable Productions.

Face Off is

produced by Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and

Derek Atherton serving as executive producers.