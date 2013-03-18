Syfy Renews 'Face Off' for Fifth Season
Syfy has renewed reality series Face Off for a fifth
season. Production will begin next month and the new season will premiere in
the summer.
In its fourth season, Face Off is averaging
1.6 million viewers adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers in live +7. The
season four finale airs March 26 at 9 p.m.
"Face Off continues to prove itself as a
ratings hit, earning critical and viewer accolades alike, and we are proud to
bring the series back for another stunning season," said Mark Stern,
president of original content, Syfy, and cohead of original content,
Universal Cable Productions.
Face Off is
produced by Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and
Derek Atherton serving as executive producers.
