SyFy Renews '‘Eureka'

SyFy has renewed Eureka for a fifth season, the network announced Aug. 17.

The Friday night drama has
been a steady performer for SyFy. In its fourth season, it's averaging
more than 3 million viewers per episode (1.3 million of them in the 18-49
demographic), with a 2.2 household rating.

The show is set in a sleepy
Pacific Northwest town where a group of government scientists conduct top-secret
research. The fourth season features a time-altering storyline and the edition
of James Callis from Battlestar Galactica as well as a cross-over
episode with the network's Warehouse 13.

"Eureka remains a
steadfast performer for SyFy with its superb cast and perfect blend of drama,
comedy and eye candy," Mark Stern, executive VP of original programming,
said in a statement. "Given what [executive producers] Jaime [Paglia],
Bruce [Miller] and their entire team have done collectively to reinvent the
show this year, we can't wait to see what's in store for season
5."