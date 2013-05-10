Syfy Renews 'Defiance' for Season Two

Syfy has renewed its transmedia series Defiance for a second season, the network announced Friday.

The series was picked up for 13 more episodes that will premiere in

2014, anchoring the net's "Powerful Mondays" primetime block. Kevin

Murphy will return executive producer and showrunner.

The five-years-in-the-making series premiered April 15 to 2.7 million total viewers and 1.4 million adults 25-54, the most watched scripted series premiere in both measurements. Among adults 18-49 (1.3 million) and adults 18-34 (479,000), Defiance turned in the network's best scripted debut since 2006.