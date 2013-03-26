Trending

Syfy Renews 'Continuum' for Second Season

By

Syfy has renewed time-traveling police drama Continuum for a second season, the
NBCUniversal-owned cable network said Tuesday.

Season two will shift to Fridays, with the first 13 new
episodes premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m.

Continuum's first
season averaged 1.35 million total viewers and 644,000 adults 25-54 on Mondays
at 8 p.m.

Executive producers are creator Simon Barry, Pat Williams
and Tom Rowe. The series is produced by Reunion Pictures in association with
Shaw Media.