Syfy Renews 'Continuum' for Second Season
Syfy has renewed time-traveling police drama Continuum for a second season, the
NBCUniversal-owned cable network said Tuesday.
Season two will shift to Fridays, with the first 13 new
episodes premiering on June 7 at 10 p.m.
Continuum's first
season averaged 1.35 million total viewers and 644,000 adults 25-54 on Mondays
at 8 p.m.
Executive producers are creator Simon Barry, Pat Williams
and Tom Rowe. The series is produced by Reunion Pictures in association with
Shaw Media.
