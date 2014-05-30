Syfy Renews ‘Bitten’

Syfy has renewed supernatural thriller Bitten for a 10-episode second season, the network announced Friday. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

The series’ first season averaged 1.1 million viewers in Nielsen live-plus-seven ratings for Syfy.

“Bitten is a fast-paced and edgy series which has found a growing and passionate fan base on our channel,” said Chris Regina, senior VP, programming, Syfy. “We’re delighted to bring the series back to Syfy next year.”

The series is produced by No Equal Entertainment, Hoodwink Entertainment and eOne in association with Space and Bell Media.