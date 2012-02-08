SyfyRenews 'Being Human' for Season Three
Syfy announced
Wednesday that it has renewed Being Human for a third season of 13
episodes.
Currently
in its second season, Being Human is up from season one 27% in A18-49,
35% in A25-54 and 15% in total viewers. Women made up 52% of the total audience for
premiere episodes this season, keeping Being Human as the network's most
female-skewing scripted series ever.
"With the success
of season two, Being Human has become a premier destination for Syfy
viewers," said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy and co-head,
original content, Universal Cable Productions. "[Executive producers]
Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke have taken this series to new heights this year
and we're excited to see where the third season will go."
Being Human stars Sam Witwer,
Meaghan Rath and Sam Huntington as a vampire, ghost and werewolf who try to
live normal lives in Boston. Along with Carver and
Fricke, Michael Prupas, Rob Pursey and Toby Whitehouse (who created the
original BBC series) serve as executive producers. Irene
Litinsky is series producer.
