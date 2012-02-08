SyfyRenews 'Being Human' for Season Three

Syfy announced

Wednesday that it has renewed Being Human for a third season of 13

episodes.

Currently

in its second season, Being Human is up from season one 27% in A18-49,

35% in A25-54 and 15% in total viewers. Women made up 52% of the total audience for

premiere episodes this season, keeping Being Human as the network's most

female-skewing scripted series ever.

"With the success

of season two, Being Human has become a premier destination for Syfy

viewers," said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy and co-head,

original content, Universal Cable Productions. "[Executive producers]

Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke have taken this series to new heights this year

and we're excited to see where the third season will go."

Being Human stars Sam Witwer,

Meaghan Rath and Sam Huntington as a vampire, ghost and werewolf who try to

live normal lives in Boston. Along with Carver and

Fricke, Michael Prupas, Rob Pursey and Toby Whitehouse (who created the

original BBC series) serve as executive producers. Irene

Litinsky is series producer.