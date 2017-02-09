Syfy Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Channel Zero’

Syfy announced Thursday it has ordered two more seasons of horror anthology series Channel Zero (its third and fourth).

In addition, Universal Cable Productions said it signed series executive producer and showrunner Nick Antosca to an overall deal.

Channel Zero is based “creepypasta,” which is online user-generated horror stories. The first season—Candle Cove—already aired, and the second—No-End House—is set to premiere in October 2017.

In the agreement, Antosca will develop and produce scripted programming for the NBCU Cable Entertainment portfolio and outside networks.

"Making Channel Zero’s Candle Cove and No-End House has been a terrific experience,” said Antosca. “Universal Cable Productions and Syfy gave us a unique space to adapt weird cult horror stories and showcase some of the most talented independent directors out there. I'm so excited to bring more of these stories to the screen."