Syfy Orders Three More Paranormal Reality Series
Syfy continues to add to its popular lineup of
paranormal-themed reality series by ordering three more to premiere within the
first half of 2013.
Ghost Mine, which will premiere the first of six
hour-long episodes Jan. 16 at 10 p.m., will center on the reopening of a remote
gold mine in Oregon that has been closed for 80 years and thought to be
haunted. Itis produced by Endemol's 51 Minds, with Mark Cronin,
David Caplan and Jay Bluemke serving as executive producers.
Stranded will team up Destination Truth's Josh
Gates with Blumhouse (the production company behind the Paranormal Activity
film franchise) to put groups of paranormal enthusiasts in haunted locations
around America, with the entire experience recorded with hand-held cameras. Stranded
will be executive produced by Gates, Brad Kuhlman for Ping Pong Productions and
Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Syfy will debut the first of six episodes Feb. 27 at
10 p.m.
Premiering in the spring of 2013 will be Notorious
Hauntings (working title), which will be produced by Ghost Hunters' Pilgrim
Studios. The show will feature a group of researchers who explore some of the
most famous supernatural mysteries, including Jack the Ripper and Dracula.
Craig Piligian and Mike Nichols will serve as executive producers.
