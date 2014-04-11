Syfy Orders Space Opera ‘The Expanse’

Syfy has given a 10-episode order to drama series The Expanse, the network announced Friday. No premiere date was revealed.

Based on the science fiction novels written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck under the pen name James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is a space-opera in which a detective and a ship’s captain travel the solar system on the case of a missing young woman. The pilot was written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who will serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of the Sean Daniel Company will also executive produce. The series is produced by Alcon Television Group.

“The Expanse is epic in scale and scope and promises to be Syfy's most ambitious series to date,” said Syfy President Dave Howe. “Bringing this coveted book franchise to television with our partners at Alcon and the Sean Daniel Company is a giant win for Syfy, reinforcing our overall strategy to produce bold, provocative and compelling sci-fi fantasy stories.”

Abraham and Franck will also serve as producers on the series.

Syfy has been on a tear in April, ordering three new dramas—Z Nation, Olympus and 12 Monkeys—and a new talk-variety show starring actor Wil Wheaton.