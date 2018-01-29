Syfy Orders Season Two of ‘Happy!’

Syfy has ordered a second season of original series Happy!, which stars Christopher Meloni and features the voice of Patton Oswalt. The show, which Syfy describes as a “twisted graphic novel adaptation,” is produced by Universal Cable Productions. The show debuted Dec. 6 and the season finale is scheduled for Jan. 31.

“Happy! struck a chord with our Syfy audience and disrupted the TV landscape with its unique storytelling and outrageous performances, led by Christopher Meloni,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “If people thought this season was crazy–I can’t wait for fans to see what Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor and the entire cast and crew have in store for Sax and Happy!”

Based on the Grant Morrison-Darick Robinson graphic novel of the same name, Happy! follows Nick Sax, an intoxicated ex-cop turned hit man. After a hit gone wrong, Nick’s life is changed by an imaginary winged horse named Happy, which is voiced by Oswalt.

The cast also includes Bryce Lorenzo, Joseph Reitman, Lili Mirojnick and Medina Senghore.

Executive producers Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor co-wrote the pilot. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film, Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus also executive produce Happy!.