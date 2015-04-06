Syfy Orders Pilot for Affleck-Damon Drama ‘Incorporated’

Syfy has ordered a pilot for drama Incorporated from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Pearl Street Films.

Incorporated is set in a future where companies have unlimited power, and tells the story of executive Ben Larson, forced to change his identity in order to infiltrate a cut-throat corporate world, to save the woman he loves. In the process, he will take on the entire system – with deadly consequences.

The series is created by David and Alex Pastor, who wrote and will direct the pilot. Ted Humphrey will serve as executive producer/showrunner, with Damon, Affleck and Jennifer Todd also executive producing. Pearl Street Films' Margaret Chernin will serve as associate producer. Pearl Street is coproducing the series with Universal Cable Productions and CBS Television Studios.

"Incorporated provides us distinct insight into a world dictated by our decisions today. Viewers will delve into the intricacies of our future, one that we are constantly warned of, but as a society have not yet explored,” said Damon and Affleck. “We believe this is an important and timely story to tell and can think of no one better to guide us into this than David, Alex and Ted.”