Syfy Orders New Seasons of ‘Ghost Hunters,’ ‘Paranormal Witness’

Syfy announced Wednesday it has renewed Ghost Hunters for its 10th season and Paranormal Witness for its fourth.

The 13-episode seasons will premiere in 2015.

“We couldn't be more excited about entering a brand new decade of paranormal investigations with Jason Hawes, a refreshed TAPS team and Ghost Hunters,” said Heather Olander, senior VP, alternative series development and production for Syfy. “We also eagerly anticipate the return of a revitalized and scarier than ever Paranormal Witness: True Terror, which features shocking firsthand accounts of truly frightening and skin-crawling supernatural experiences including the real-life story of the hit movie, The Conjuring.”

Season 9 of Ghost Hunters has averaged 1.7 million total viewers Live+7, while season 3 of Paranormal Witness pulled in 1.47 million total viewers Live+7.

Ghost Hunters is produced for Syfy by Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Studios, with Piligian, Mike Nichols, Thomas Thayer and Alan David serving as executive producers. Paranormal Witness: True Terror is produced by Raw TV and is executive produced by Mark Lewis and Bart Layton.