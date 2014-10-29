Syfy Orders New Seasons of ‘Ghost Hunters,’ ‘Paranormal Witness’
By Luke McCord
Syfy announced Wednesday it has renewed Ghost Hunters for its 10th season and Paranormal Witness for its fourth.
The 13-episode seasons will premiere in 2015.
“We couldn't be more excited about entering a brand new decade of paranormal investigations with Jason Hawes, a refreshed TAPS team and Ghost Hunters,” said Heather Olander, senior VP, alternative series development and production for Syfy. “We also eagerly anticipate the return of a revitalized and scarier than ever Paranormal Witness: True Terror, which features shocking firsthand accounts of truly frightening and skin-crawling supernatural experiences including the real-life story of the hit movie, The Conjuring.”
Season 9 of Ghost Hunters has averaged 1.7 million total viewers Live+7, while season 3 of Paranormal Witness pulled in 1.47 million total viewers Live+7.
Ghost Hunters is produced for Syfy by Craig Piligian’s Pilgrim Studios, with Piligian, Mike Nichols, Thomas Thayer and Alan David serving as executive producers. Paranormal Witness: True Terror is produced by Raw TV and is executive produced by Mark Lewis and Bart Layton.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.