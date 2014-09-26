Syfy Orders More ‘Wizard Wars’

Syfy has ordered an additional six episodes of unscripted competition series Wizard Wars, the network announced Friday. The new episodes are scheduled to premiere in January.

Wizard Wars, which features magicians competing in a contest judged by Penn & Teller, premiered Aug. 19 to 1 million viewers in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers and 1.3 million live-plus-seven day, according to Syfy.

The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. and executive produced by Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton, Tim Eagan, Penn Jillette and Teller.