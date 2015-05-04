Syfy Orders ‘The Magicians’ to Series

Syfy has greenlit a series based on Lev Grossman’s best-selling The Magicians trilogy.

The fantasy drama stars Jason Ralph as a brilliant grad student who enrolls in Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, a secret upstate New York university specializing in magic. Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta and Summer Bishil also star.

Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams will executive produce. John McNamara and Sera Gamble wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producers as well. The project comes from Universal Cable Productions.

Grossman’s The Magicians book trilogy is published in more than 20 countries; The Magician’s Land, the third and final book in the series, opened at No. 1 last summer on the New York Times Hardcover Best Seller’s list.