Syfy Orders M. Night Shyamalan Scripted Pilot 'Proof'

Syfy has ordered a scripted pilot from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

The scripted project Proof is about the son of a billionaire tech genius who searches for proof of life after death, following the demise of his parents. Shyamalan will co-write and executive produce Proof with Marti Noxon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Ashwin Rajan, who heads up Shyamalan's production company Blinding Edge, will also serve as executive producer.

Proof marks the Sixth Sense director's first attempt at television.