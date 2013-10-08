Syfy Orders 'Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge'

Syfy has ordered Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge (working title), a competition series that will give someone to chance to work at the famed Jim Henson Company.

The eight-episode series will see ten aspiring creature creators competing in a series of challenges where they will build everything from mechanical characters to whimsical beasts, bringing high-end inanimate creature designs to life. The winner will get a contract to work for the Jim Henson Company.

Jim Henson's son Brian, who serves as chairman of JHC, will be the lead judge.

"As Face Off does with SFX makeup application, Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge showcases the incredible imagination and artistry of lifelike creature construction," said Mark Stern, president of original content for Syfy. "We are honored to partner with The Jim Henson Company and Brian Henson on this series. The Creature Shop has set the bar for a caliber of work that is unmatched in quality, design and sheer imagination."

Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge is produced by The Jim Henson Company, with Brian Henson and his sister Lisa, the company's CEO, as executive producers.