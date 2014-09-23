Syfy Orders ‘Hunters’

Syfy has given a 13-episode straight-to-series order to Hunters, a drama series based on the novel Alien Hunter by Whitley Streiber.

The series will be executive produced by Gale Anne Hurd and Natalie Chaidez. Universal Cable Productions and Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment will produce.

Syfy has ordered several new scripted dramas this season, including The Expanse, Z Nation, Olympus, 12 Monkeys and Ascension. Z Nation premiered Sept. 12.