Syfy Orders Fourth Season of 'Face Off'

Syfy has renewed its Face Off for a fourth season, the network announced Monday.

The fourth season will premiere in 2013.

The show's current third season is averaging 986,000 million viewers adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers.

With Live + 7, Face Off is currently up 5% over the second season among A18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.6 million) and 3% among total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.7 million).

"Face Off has proven itself as a quality, signature series for Syfy," said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy and co-head original content, Universal Cable Productions. "The success the series has achieved in its three seasons - from both a critical and ratings standpoint -- establishes a strong foundation as we continue to build the momentum for season four. It's a pleasure to continue to showcase talented special effects artists with this addictive program."