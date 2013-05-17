Syfy Orders Final Season of 'Warehouse 13'

Syfy will close the door on Warehouse 13 next year.

The network will wrap the series with a six-episode order from Universal Cable Productions. Filming on the show's fifth and final campaign will begin in Toronto this summer.

"Warehouse 13 has been an incredible signature series for us," said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy, and co-head, original content at Universal Cable Productions, in a statement. "We are grateful to the loyal and passionate fan base and know that Jack Kenny, his gifted creative team, and outstanding ensemble cast will give them an amazing finale season."

