Syfy Orders Fifth Season of ‘The Magicians’

Syfy has committed to a fifth season of The Magicians, a day before the fourth season begins. Season four of the drama, based on the novels by Lev Grossman, has 13 episodes.

The Magicians centers on a group of 20-something friends from Brakebills University as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they dwell in.

“The Magicians raised the bar at Syfy and has gained momentum season after season, attracting a new audience to the channel. We are proud of this series as it continues to break the boundaries of storytelling,” said Bill McGoldrick, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Henry Alonso Myers joins John McNamara and Sera Gamble as co-showrunner for the fifth season. Executive producers are McNamara, Gamble, Chris Fisher, Alonso Myers, Laurie Lieser, David Reed and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

“We couldn’t be happier or more excited to conjure another year of magic and all it entails — love, hate, loyalty, betrayal, sex, foul language, drugs, battling gods, monsters and the most dangerous enemies of all: other human beings,” said McNamara and Gamble. “We have the best writers, producers, directors, cast and crew in the charted multiverse. Here’s how strongly we believe this: anyone who tries to poach a single one of them will be cursed. And we have the voodoo dolls to do it.”

Universal Cable Productions produces the show. The cast includes Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.