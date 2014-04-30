Syfy Orders Drama ‘Killjoys,’ Unscripted ‘Town of the Living Dead’

Syfy announced new drama, unscripted and event programming for the upcoming season Wednesday.

The network has given a 10-episode order to drama Killjoys, from creator and executive producer Michelle Lovretta. The series, about a trio of interplanetary bounty hunters, will premiere in 2015. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg of Temple Street Productions—which is producing in association with Syfy and Bell Media/Space—will also serve as executive producer.

Syfy also ordered unscripted series Town of the Living Dead about an Alabama town that has been working for six years to complete its own independent zombie movie. The series will be produced by True Entertainment and executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and David Stefanou. It will premiere Oct. 7.

In event programming, the network has given the greenlight to a third Sharknado movie, to bow in summer, 2015. Sharknado 2: The Second One will premiere July 30. The third movie will be produced by The Asylum, producer of the first two. The network will also premiere six-hour miniseries Ascension, about a murder aboard a starship and starring Battlestar Galactica’s Tricia Helfer. The miniseries, created and executive produced by Philip Levens, will be produced by Sea To Sky Studios in association with Blumhouse Productions, and co-financed and distributed by Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television. It will premiere in November.