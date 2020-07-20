Syfy Offers Shark Stunt Aug. 22-28

Syfy offers shark-themed One Last Bite of Summer Aug. 22-28. Syfy will air every Sharknado movie between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28. Last Sharknado: It’s About Time kicks things off on the morning of Aug. 22, and Sharknado’s 1-5 also roll that day.

Sharknado debuted on Syfy in 2013 and concluded, after six movies, in 2018. The movies are Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid play fearless shark killers in the over-the-top horror movies, which offer loads of celeb cameos.

Syfy will also air “the craziest shark-themed movies of all time,” it said, including 5-Headed Shark Attack, 6-Headed Shark Attack, Dinoshark, Sharktopus, Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf, Trailer Park Shark and Planet of the Sharks.

The fun ends on the afternoon of Aug. 28.

Discovery holds its Shark Week event Aug. 9-16. Nat Geo started Sharkfest July 19 and Nat Geo Wild picks it up Aug. 9.

Syfy said it has “the only week of sharks you need this summer.”