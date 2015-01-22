Syfy Names Beckerman Alternative VP

Andie Beckerman has been named VP, alternative development and production for Syfy, the network announced Thursday. She will be charged with developing unscripted series.

Beckerman most recently served as director of development for original unscripted programming at AMC, where she developed series such as Talking Dead, Comic Book Men and Game of Arms. She began her career at AMC in 2004.

“With Andie’s passion for the genre and her keen creative instincts, she’s a tremendous addition to our programming team and to the future growth of the Syfy brand,” said Heather Olander, Syfy senior VP, alternative development and production, to whom Beckerman will report.