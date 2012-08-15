Syfy Makes Over Dylan's to Promote 'Face Off'

To promote the return of its makeover show, Face Off, Syfy has taken over

Manhattan's noted sweet shoppe, Dylan's Candy Bar, and will be offering face painting,

cosmetics advice and free ice cream this weekend.

The promotion comes on top of a national paid media campaign

and on-air promotion for the start of the third season of Face Off, which is moving to Tuesday night, an evening Syfy is

making into a new destination for original programming.

In this season of Face

Off, the finale will be held live on Halloween night, which will allow

viewers to vote on who will win the competition for the first time. The season

starts Aug 21.

"When they brought the idea of Dylan's to me, originally I

was thinking how are we going to make candy and makeup worth together? But it's

really all about brand values. They're wildly imaginative and I think that

store is a feast for the senses," says Michael Engleman, Syfy's executive VP of

marketing. "It is really a store about imagination and transformation, and that

was a perfect interaction with Face Off, which is really a feast for the senses

as a television show."

Engleman notes that the Dylan's promotion doesn't approach

the reach and frequency of the large paid media campaign Syfy will be running

in the next few days to promote Face Off.

Events create visceral connections with fans, so "even if I reach a fraction of

the people with this promotion as I do with a paid media campaign, I think it's

a worthwhile endeavor, especially for a show as special as Face Off."

The network is also working to extend the Dylan's promotion

beyond the corner of 60th and Lexington Avenue. "We do have a social media

sweepstakes where we're using our social footprint to do Dylan's giveaway," Engleman

says. Another sponsor of the promotion, Make Up For Ever, is using its social

media outlets to promote its role in the event.

The Face Off Free

Cone Day is Saturday, with a free scoop of ice cream for every customer. There

will also be face painting for children and makeup lessons for adults conducted

by Make Up For Ever. All month the store will be offering a Party Your Face Off

drink, a Face Off Freeze ice cream

sundae and displays will indicate candy favorites of Face Off host McKenzie Westmore.

Syfy wants to give Face

Off a solid push because the show is a key part of building Tuesday night

as a destination for original programming.

"We have an opportunity to shore up and strengthen Tuesday

for the long terms with the kind of built in audience that comes with a Face Off," Engleman says. Syfy began

airing original shows on Tuesday nights beginning in April with Destination Truth and Haunted Highway. Other originals joining

Face Off on Tuesdays are Collection Intervention, Hot Set and Viral Video Showdown.