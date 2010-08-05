Syfy Invites Advertisers to Unique Meeting Series

Syfy is trying to engage the imagination of advertisers and media buyers with a series of conferences that will be held around the country.

Working with the trend spotting business consultancy PSFK, Syfy is putting its customers together with thought-provoking speakers from the worlds of art and commerce.

"By bringing together creative media professionals with an interesting group of innovative thinkers, we're looking to inspire imagination," said Blake Callaway, senior VP, strategic and brand marketing at Syfy. "Programming is just one way that people can connect to Syfy. We are excited to work with PSFK to bring these salons that fuel imagination to several markets this year."

The series begins Thursday in Los Angeles, where speakers include: Micki Kimmel, founder of the Neighborgoods community sharing site, who will talk about her growing service and the changing needs of the community; Jaimie O'Shea, head of Shepard Fairey's design firm Studio Number One, who will explain how the studio creates relevant dialog between brands and their audiences; and author Hugh Macleod of GapingVoid.com, a blog that features observations about work, life and love told through illustrations on the back of business cards.

Future sessions will be held in Detroit and Chicago.

Speakers in Detroit will include Sheryl Connelly, head of trends forecasting at Ford, who will explain what non-automotive trends are driving the refocus and rejuvenation of the motor company; and Milan Stevanovich and Jeremy Eckhous of Advanced Energy Group discussing hybrid geo-utilities, impact on energy expenditures and the long-term benefits for cities.

In Chicago, speakers include Brock Rumer and other member of the creative team at Threadless talk about their work engaging audiences, and designer Christina Liedtke, who has been recycling waste to create luxury products.