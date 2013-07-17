Syfy Greenlights 'Sharknado' Sequel
After the July 11 premiere of Syfy movie Sharknado
set off a social media frenzy, the network has greenlit a follow-up to premiere
in 2014.
Sharknado 2 (working title) will see the flying
sharks attack New York City and will again be produced by The Asylum. Syfy will
also tap into the movie's interest on Twitter, announcing a contest to help
pick a subtitle for the sequel; fans will be able to tweet their submission to
@SyfyMovies using #Sharknado.
"Every once in a while, there is a perfect storm - on
television. The fans are clamoring for a sequel. Or perhaps it will be a
prequel. What we can guarantee is that Sharknado 2 will be lots of fun,"
said Thomas Vitale, executive VP of programming and original movies at Syfy.
"We'll be announcing more details very soon. But we didn't want our fans to
worry they wouldn't get their fill of more shark fin, I mean, fun next year."
Sharknado
drew 1.4 million total viewers in its premiere and was Syfy's most social
telecast ever, driving 387,000 social mentions. The network plans to repeat it
this Thursday, July 18.
