Syfy Greenlights 'Sharknado' Sequel

After the July 11 premiere of Syfy movie Sharknado

set off a social media frenzy, the network has greenlit a follow-up to premiere

in 2014.

Sharknado 2 (working title) will see the flying

sharks attack New York City and will again be produced by The Asylum. Syfy will

also tap into the movie's interest on Twitter, announcing a contest to help

pick a subtitle for the sequel; fans will be able to tweet their submission to

@SyfyMovies using #Sharknado.

"Every once in a while, there is a perfect storm - on

television. The fans are clamoring for a sequel. Or perhaps it will be a

prequel. What we can guarantee is that Sharknado 2 will be lots of fun,"

said Thomas Vitale, executive VP of programming and original movies at Syfy.

"We'll be announcing more details very soon. But we didn't want our fans to

worry they wouldn't get their fill of more shark fin, I mean, fun next year."

Sharknado

drew 1.4 million total viewers in its premiere and was Syfy's most social

telecast ever, driving 387,000 social mentions. The network plans to repeat it

this Thursday, July 18.