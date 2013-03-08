Syfy Greenlights Scripted Drama 'Helix'
Syfy has given a 13-episode order to new scripted thriller Helix
from Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore to premiere later this year.
The series is about a team of scientists from the Centers
for Disease Control that travels to a research facility in the Arctic to
investigate a disease outbreak and get pulled into a life-and-death struggle to
save mankind.
Helix is executive produced by Moore, Lynda Obst (Contact)
and Steven Maeda (Lost) and produced by Sony Pictures Television.
