Syfy Greenlights ‘Bazillion Dollar Club’

Syfy president Dave Howe announced Tuesday that Syfy has greenlit The Bazillion Dollar Club, a docuseries that follows innovators on their search for the next great idea. The six-episode, one-hour series, which will start production later this year, will premiere on Syfy in 2015.

“The Bazillion Dollar Club gives our audience of imaginative thinkers the opportunity to literally invent the future by bringing to life their visionary ideas and dreams,” Howe said. “This show is important to Syfy’s unscripted strategy to engage fans with entertaining and informative real-world drama that taps into their curiosity, passion and creativity.”

The Silicon Valley-based series centers around Brady Forrest, VP at Highway1, the hardware accelerator part of PCH, and cofounder of global talk series Ignite, and Dave McClure, the founder of software accelerator 500 Startups and an investor of more than 800 companies worldwide. Their companies provide programs that mentor startups as they launch their billion dollar idea.

“The inventors that are part of Dave and Brady’s program are developing products and technology that seem like they are ripped straight from the world of sci-fi, but these innovations will be our future reality,” said Heather Olander, Syfy’s senior VP, alternative series development and production.

The Bazillion Dollar Club is produced Zero Point Production, with Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Craig H. Shepherd and Abigail Shafran executive producing.