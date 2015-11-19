Syfy Greenlights Anthology Series ‘Channel Zero’

Syfy has greenlit Channel Zero, a horror anthology series from Max Landis (Chronicle) and Nick Antosca (Hannibal). The deal calls for 12 episodes in two self-contained, six-episode seasons in fall 2016 and fall 2017, as the centerpiece of Syfy's annual 31 Days of Halloween promotion.

The first season is an adaptation of Kris Straub’s Candle Cove, about a mysterious children's TV program and its role in a bunch of murders.

“As Syfy’s first ever Halloween original scripted series, Channel Zero will transport viewers into the deepest recesses of their darkest imagination, with frightening tales from two of the genre’s most accomplished storytellers, Max Landis and Nick Antosca," said Syfy president Dave Howe.

Antosca will write and Landis will produce.