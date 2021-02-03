Syfy Gives ‘Resident Alien’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 31.

On the strength of 404.6 million TV ad impressions, a Syfy promo for sci-fi comedy-drama Resident Alien takes first place. CBS, which grabs second and third place to promote, respectively, The Equalizer and Clarice, is the only traditional broadcaster to make our top five.

Rounding out the ranking are Disney Channel with a general network promo in fourth, and Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to its new original movie Snowkissed in fifth.

Notably, the Snowkissed spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (113) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Resident Alien, Syfy

Impressions: 404,558,517

Interruption Rate: 1.88%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,586,281

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,128,079

2) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 197,639,909

Interruption Rate: 1.69%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,113,723

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 178,266,194

Interruption Rate: 1.94%

Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,418,647

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $6,511

4) Disney Channel network promo, Disney Channel

Impressions: 171,765,322

Interruption Rate: 5.82%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,547,852

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Snowkissed, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 157,566,055

Interruption Rate: 2.63%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $363,423

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).