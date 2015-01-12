Syfy Developing Prison Drama From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Writer

Syfy is developing the futuristic prison drama 51st State from Dallas Buyers Club co-writer Craig Borten.

In the one-hour drama the United States, confronting a prison population stretched to the limit, purchases Greenland and converts it into a frontier prison colony with male and female convicts incarcerated together.

Borten will write the pilot and serve as executive producer with Peter Chernin, and Katherine Pope. The project comes from Fox 21 TV Studios.