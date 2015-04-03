Syfy Developing ‘Nerdist News’ With Chris Hardwick

Syfy is trying once again at a weekly talk show.

The NBCU network is developing a TV version of YouTube series Nerdist News with Talking Dead and @Midnight host Chris Hardwick. The weekly half-hour series would be executive produced by Hardwick and his Nerdist Industries partner Brandon Monk.

The Syfy version will have a similar feel, celebrating nerd culture and the latest trends and news in sci-fi, fantasy, media, tech and science. No word on whether Jessica Chobot, who helms the YouTube version, will be with the Syfy show. Hardwick will not host.

Syfy had previously tried a talk show with Star Trek alum Will Wheaton, which was canceled after just 12 episodes.