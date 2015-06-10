Syfy Developing ‘Hyperion’ With Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips

Syfy is getting into business with Bradley Cooper and his Hangover director Todd Phillips to develop Dan Simmons’ Hugo Award-winning best-selling novel Hyperion as an event series.

Cooper and Phillip will executive produce the project with Graham King. Itamar Moses will write the screenplay and serve as co-executive producer. Universal Cable Productions will serve as the studio. Hyperion will be a production of King's GK Films and Cooper and Phillips’ 22nd and Green.

“It is an absolute honor to enter into the world created by Dan Simmons that is arguably one of the greatest works of science fiction, and help realize it for television audiences,” said Cooper.

Set on the eve of Armageddon with the entire galaxy at war, Hyperion is the story of seven pilgrims who set forth on a voyage to seek the answers to the unsolved riddles of their lives. Each carries a desperate hope and a terrible secret – while one may hold the fate of humanity in his hands.